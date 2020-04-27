Coronavirus: 1,276 more patients recover in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 991, bringing the total number of cases to 91,472, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

96 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 5,806.

3,011 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,276, raising the total number of recoveries to 70,933.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan