EBRD to continue close cooperation with Armenian government

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a video conference today with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the Armenian government and the EBRD.

Mr. Chakrabarti welcomed and praised the Armenian government’s large-scale anti-crisis measures conditioned by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and stated that the EBRD fully supports the steps and programs of the Armenian side. He said the Bank will continue actively the programs aimed at supporting SMEs in Armenia, as well as the investment programs in infrastructure, energy, transportation, foreign trade and other fields planned before the crisis.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the readiness to close cooperation and stated that the Armenian government attaches great importance to the capital infrastructure investment programs and will continue the actions on this direction, thus boosting the economy.

During the video conference the Armenian PM and the EBRD President also discussed the current situation caused by the coronavirus, as well as its economic consequences.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan