UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Armenia to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the UAE Embassy in Armenia said.

The medical aid will be provided to more than 7,000 healthcare workers.

“The UAE is honored to carry out its commitment to help other countries to fight the novel coronavirus. The UAE government, people and all healthcare workers unite efforts to overcome the current crisis. We recognize that the international community can overcome coronavirus only with joint efforts and constructive cooperation”.

So far, the UAE has sent over 314 metric tons of aid to more than 27 countries, supporting nearly 314,000 medical professionals in the process.