Armenia schools to carry on remote learning for rest of 2020 academic year

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Schools will remain closed and classes will continue being organized remotely during May, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said on social media.

“The 2020 academic year will end with remote learning,” he said.

Schools and universities in Armenia deployed remote learning when the coronavirus outbreak began in early March.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan