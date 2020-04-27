Russia overtakes China in coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 87,147 in all regions, TASS news agency reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been recorded to date.

Some 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.