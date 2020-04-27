Armenian President congratulates King Willem-Alexander on birthday and National Day of Netherlands

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on his birthday and the National day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message reads in particular:

“Your Majesty, I would like to convey my warm congratulations on the occasion of your birthday and National Day of the Kingdom of Netherlands.

We attach high importance to the Armenian-Dutch relations developing in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust, and we are interested in deepening and enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Netherlands in all possible fields.

Using this opportunity I would like to convey our sincere gratitude for supporting Armenia in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, both through bilateral and multilateral channels. I believe that through our joint efforts we will overcome this challenge.

I am convinced that the constructive dialogue between our countries will continue to develop and deepen for the sake of our peoples’ welfare.

In these difficult times full of challenges for all of us I would like to wish you and the friendly people of the Netherlands health and stamina”.