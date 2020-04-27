Opposition LHK party recommends government to pay more coronavirus relief to citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party is recommending the government to provide more coronavirus relief to citizens.

“The international community, different leading countries have taken this path. We are suggesting to set aside 100 billion drams for May and provide 100,000-dram in assistance to 500,000 families from this sum, as well as pay additional pensions to 470,000 pensioners,” LHK party leader Edmon Marukyan said in a statement on social media.

Marukyan said this assistance should not be provided to public sector or public service employees.

So far, the government has already initiated 14 different relief packages.

