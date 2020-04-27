Pashinyan chairs session of governmental commission on preventing COVID-19 spread in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the governmental commission coordinating the works to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia was held today in the government chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy Prime Minister, the State of Emergency Commandant, Tigran Avinyan introduced the ongoing actions within the frames of the policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as the future steps.

In particular, the session touched upon the issues relating to the organization of works in economic, social, educational, cultural and other spheres of public life.

The participants of the session exchanged views on the manageability of the problem, the possibilities to mitigate restrictions on free movement and economic activitiy, control mechanisms, etc.

The Commandant will soon make respective decisions based on the results of today’s session.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan