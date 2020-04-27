Artsakh’s coronavirus active cases drop to 3 with latest recovery

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 5 as a patient recovered from the disease after nearly 20 days of hospitalization, the Artsakh Information Center said.

“The patient is the citizen of Armenia who had entered Artsakh on April 7 and was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 8. The patient was taken to Armenia for hospitalization,” it said.

As of April 27, the total cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 8.

5 of them have recovered. The number of active cases is 3.

So far, Artsakh has no fatalities from the coronavirus.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan