COVID-19: Armenia active cases reach 931

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. 62 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number to 1808.

An 80-year-old patient with underlying health conditions died, raising the number of fatalities to 29, NCDC reported.

15 people recovered in the past day.

An overall 848 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia since the outbreak.

The number of active cases stood at 931 as of 11:00, April 27.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan