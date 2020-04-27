COVID-19: Italy, France record lowest daily death toll in over a month

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. On April 26 Italy confirmed 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - the lowest daily increase since March 14, Euronews reports.

So far, Italy reported nearly 27,000 deaths from coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in the country has reached 65,000. More than 106,000 patients continue treatment.

France reported 242 new cases in the past one day. The figure is also declining. The death toll in the country reaches nearly 23,000. On Sunday the Paris residents went to stores, but wearing face masks and keeping the social distance.

