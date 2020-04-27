Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 27, as of 08:10, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will still remain closed.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

