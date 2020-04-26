ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
APRIL 24: Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
PM Pashinyan addresses message from Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary
Entire Armenian nation is waiting for re-establishment of justice and truth – President Sarkissian
Recognition and just reparation by Turkey has no alternative – Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan
His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
‘Genocides should be unconditionally recognized and condemned’: Artsakh President addresses message
MP Garo Paylan introduces inquiry motion to Turkish parliament over Armenian Genocide
Three Armenian Genocide survivors currently live in Armenia
U.S. President Donald Trump issues statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
U.S. presidential candidate Biden promises to support Armenian Genocide resolution
France committed to fighting against denial: Macron sends letter to Armenian President
‘We must never forget victims of Armenian Genocide’ - Justin Trudeau
Cyprus remembers and honors victims of Armenian Genocide – President Anastasiades
Lebanese President issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Recognition: The mere thing 1,5 million Armenian Genocide victims deserve - Israel's News Agency
Joint statement by Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Option proposed in 2014 is not a negotiation document: Armenian FM on Lavrov’s statement
Armenian FM reaffirms no decision on Artsakh can be made without its people
President-elect of Artsakh presents his position on NK conflict settlement
Artsakh’s Defense Army downs Azerbaijani UAV
Artsakh's Defense Ministry publishes photos of parts of Azerbaijani downed UAV
81 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Armenia
27% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients have pneumonia
93-year-old Armenian overcomes coronavirus
Armenian embassy staffers in Moscow quarantined
8 coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh, 3 recoveries
Armenia starts gradually easing lockdown
US to provide additional 600,000 USD to Armenia to fight COVID-19 pandemic
India sends mediacal aid to Armenia
Lithuanian government to provide medical aid to Armenia
Russian FM comments on possibility of reducing gas price for Armenia and Belarus
SRC publishes list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia
Executive Director of Public TV submits resignation letter due to incident with PM Pashinyan
Entire profit of Serj Tankian's ''Hayastan'' song to be donated to programs of My Step Foundation