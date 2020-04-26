ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

APRIL 24: Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

PM Pashinyan addresses message from Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary

Entire Armenian nation is waiting for re-establishment of justice and truth – President Sarkissian

Recognition and just reparation by Turkey has no alternative – Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan

His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

‘Genocides should be unconditionally recognized and condemned’: Artsakh President addresses message

MP Garo Paylan introduces inquiry motion to Turkish parliament over Armenian Genocide

Three Armenian Genocide survivors currently live in Armenia





U.S. President Donald Trump issues statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

U.S. presidential candidate Biden promises to support Armenian Genocide resolution

France committed to fighting against denial: Macron sends letter to Armenian President

‘We must never forget victims of Armenian Genocide’ - Justin Trudeau



Cyprus remembers and honors victims of Armenian Genocide – President Anastasiades

Lebanese President issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Recognition: The mere thing 1,5 million Armenian Genocide victims deserve - Israel's News Agency

Joint statement by Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Option proposed in 2014 is not a negotiation document: Armenian FM on Lavrov’s statement

Armenian FM reaffirms no decision on Artsakh can be made without its people

President-elect of Artsakh presents his position on NK conflict settlement

Artsakh’s Defense Army downs Azerbaijani UAV

Artsakh's Defense Ministry publishes photos of parts of Azerbaijani downed UAV

81 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Armenia

27% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients have pneumonia

93-year-old Armenian overcomes coronavirus

Armenian embassy staffers in Moscow quarantined

8 coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh, 3 recoveries

Armenia starts gradually easing lockdown

US to provide additional 600,000 USD to Armenia to fight COVID-19 pandemic

India sends mediacal aid to Armenia

Lithuanian government to provide medical aid to Armenia

Russian FM comments on possibility of reducing gas price for Armenia and Belarus

SRC publishes list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia

Executive Director of Public TV submits resignation letter due to incident with PM Pashinyan

Entire profit of Serj Tankian's ''Hayastan'' song to be donated to programs of My Step Foundation