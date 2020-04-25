Civil Contract Party convenes board meeting atended by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party has convened a board meeting. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan also participates. ARMENPRESS reports Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Board member of the part Alen Simonyan told Tert.am that party issues were discussed.

PM Pashinyan and Speaker of the parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, who are board members, refused to answer the questions of the reporters.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan is the Board Chairman of the Party.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan