Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 180 times in a week

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 180 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of April 19-25, during which over 3500 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, in addition to the ceasefire violations, the air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh downed an Azerbaijani ORBITER Reconnaissance UAV on April 21.

The front line units of the Defense Army keep control of the situation and continue to take necessary measures for protecting their military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan