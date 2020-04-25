President of Uruguay’s Chamber of Representatives issues message on Armenian Genocide anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay (1st country to recognize Armenian Genocide) Martín Lema addressed a message to the Armenian people. ARMENPRESS reports Lema expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

In his message The President of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay says that this year it was impossible to implement commemoration events due to the extraordinary situation. He reminded that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the law adopted by the parliament of Uruguay, which was the 1st to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. 1.5 million Armenians were killed, many were deported from their motherland. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

