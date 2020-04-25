Denied justice remains a deep wound – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the messages of the Armenian Genocide commemoration day, ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with Public TV Mnatsakanyan said that after 105 years 4th and 5th generations of the genocide survivors demand justice with the same resolvness.

''We all, as a united nation, demand justice, demand recognition. This reflects the deepness of that crime of genocide, the deepness of the damage inflicted on an entire nation, because denied justice remains a deep wound and damage to an entire nation'', the Minister said.

For Zohrab Mnatsakanyan the commemoration day also has the message of the Armenian people being victorious. ''105 years ago it was supposed that the Armenian nation should be exterminated’', he said emphasizing that now Armenians have created their own statehood and independence.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. 1.5 million Armenians were killed, many were deported from their motherland. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan