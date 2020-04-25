Entire profit of Serj Tankian's ''Hayastan'' song to be donated to programs of My Step Foundation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The proceeds of ''Hayastan'' song authored by world famous rock musician Serj Tankian and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be donated to the public health, educational, cultural, social and environmental programs of My Step Foundation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Anna hakobyan, PM's wife and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of smle Foundations. The song is dedicated to the victorious spirit of Armenia and the past, present and future of the Armenian people.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Serj Tankian for writing a song based on his poem.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan