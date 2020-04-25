81 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. 81 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National center for disease control and prevention of the Health Ministry of Armenia.

By 11:00, April 25 the total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia amounted to 1677. 28 deaths have been reported. A total of 17 thousand and 342 tests have been done. 75 patients have recovered, bringing the number of total recoveries to 803. There are 846 active cases.

State of emergency has been prolonged in Armenia until May 14. Strict restrictions on people's movements have been introduced.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan