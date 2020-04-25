European Stocks - 24-04-20

MOSCOW, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 24 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 1.69% to 10336.09 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.30% to 4393.32 points, British FTSE is down by 1.28% to 5752.23 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 1.67% to 1081.32 points.