LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 0.10% to $1508.00, copper price is down by 0.11% to $5142.00, lead price is down by 1.84% to $1626.00, nickel price is up by 0.45% to $12144.00, tin price is down by 0.05% to $15042.00, zinc price is up by 0.32% to $1874.00, molybdenum price is up by 3.02% to $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.