Archbishop of Vilnius prays for Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Gintaras Grušas, Archbishop of Vilnius, Lithuania issued an address on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the address runs as follows,

‘’Numerous tragedies occurred during the last century, people were killed. Let’s pray for the Armenian people and the memory of the victims. Let’s recall all the victims of the last century, those who appeared in the epicenter of trials and sacrificed their lives’’.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

