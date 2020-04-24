Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Archbishop of Vilnius prays for Armenian Genocide victims

Archbishop of Vilnius prays for Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Gintaras Grušas, Archbishop of Vilnius, Lithuania issued an address on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the address runs as follows,

‘’Numerous tragedies occurred during the last century, people were killed. Let’s pray for the Armenian people and the memory of the victims. Let’s recall all the victims of the last century, those who appeared in the epicenter of trials and sacrificed their lives’’.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration