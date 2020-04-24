‘We must never forget victims of Armenian Genocide’ - Justin Trudeau

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau joins Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We must never forget the victims of the Armenian genocide. On this solemn day, we reaffirm our commitment to build a world where everyone can feel safe from discrimination and persecution - no matter who they are, where they’re from, or what they believe”, the Canadian PM said on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau also made a statement on this day which says: “Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to commemorate and honour the memory of victims of the Armenian genocide – a dark period of history that we must never forget. On this solemn day, we pay tribute to those who unjustly suffered and lost their lives as a result of this tragic period. We also honour their descendants, including Canadians of Armenian heritage who have contributed so much to strengthening our country. As we recognize the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward with hope to a future of peace and mutual respect. Hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a world where everyone can feel safe from discrimination and persecution, no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they believe.”