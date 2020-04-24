I was proud to lead efforts in Senate: Senator Ted Cruz on Armenian Genocide recognition resolution

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Ted Cruz made a post on his Twitter account on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we solemnly remember the 1.5 million innocent souls lost in the Armenian Genocide 105 years ago. I was proud to lead efforts in the Senate to pass a bipartisan resolution to commemorate and acknowledge the fact of this genocide”, the Senator said.

On December 12, 2019, the US Senate struck a historic blow against Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide, unanimously adopting S.Res.150, an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA)-backed measure that locks in ongoing US recognition of this crime. The resolution, identical to a measure (H.Res.296) adopted 405 to 11 in the US House in October, officially rejects Turkey’s denials of its genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian nations. Passage of the resolution – spearheaded by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – marks the first time that the Senate has recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Reporting by Ann Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan