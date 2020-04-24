‘Remember and demand that this thing will never be forgotten’: Frank Engel’s message on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of the European Parliament representing Luxembourg, Honorary Consul of Armenia to Luxembourg Frank Engel issued a video message on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“24 of April 2020, a day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, but not like any other. It’s the first time that this happens in the virtual world, that this happens largely online. No millions of people who will be tracking up Tsitserkaberd in Yerevan today, no rallies in the major places where Armenians dwell all over the world.

I would back to the 2015 for instance when we managed a major commemoration ceremony in good spirits in Istanbul, which required obviously the physical presence of thousands of people. That is not possible this year and would not be possible this year anyway which proves that recognition of the Genocide, recognition of the faults committed at that time, the crimes committed, is not where it should stand.

I am glad to have contributed a little bit to the recognition of this Genocide by my own country, by Luxembourg, couple of years ago, and I would gladly also have participated physically in the commemoration this year. It is not going to be possible, we all know that and we all know why.

But at the same time we all know that this doesn’t make a difference. The Genocide happened, and the Genocide must never happen again. So let us this time virtually, but all the more forcefully, not only remember, but also demand that this thing be never forgotten and that it never happens again”, the former MEP said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan