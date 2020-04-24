Senator Bob Menendez calls on Trump to join Senate and recognize the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez once again called on President Donald Trump to join the Senate in acknowledging the truth of the Armenian Genocide in order to prevent it from happening again.

“I am honored to join everyone in New Jersey and around the world in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I have been proud to lead the Resolution affirming the facts of the Armenian Genocide. And I am especially proud that last December after years of work the Resolution in the Senate passed by unanimous consent. This historic milestone will never have been accomplished without the support and commitment of the Armenian-American community”, the Senator said in his video address on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Mr. Menendez said this year the Administration should follow the Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy as what it was – a Genocide. “Acknowledging the truth of this Genocide is necessary to prevent it from happening again. And I call on President Trump to join us as we work to place real meaning in the words “never again””, he said.

On December 12, 2019, the US Senate struck a historic blow against Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide, unanimously adopting S.Res.150, an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA)-backed measure that locks in ongoing US recognition of this crime. The resolution, identical to a measure (H.Res.296) adopted 405 to 11 in the US House in October, officially rejects Turkey’s denials of its genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian nations. Passage of the resolution – spearheaded by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – marks the first time that the Senate has recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Reporting by Ann Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan