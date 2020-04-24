Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

French PM addresses letter to Pashinyan on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

French PM addresses letter to Pashinyan on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of France Édouard Philippe addressed a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“I would like to once again join France’s voice to all those who are tirelessly demanding everyone to recognize an entire nation’s murder,” Philippe said in the letter, according to the Armenian Embassy in France.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration