Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

‘We kneel before sacrifice of unarmed innocent people’ – former MEP

‘We kneel before sacrifice of unarmed innocent people’ – former MEP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous representing Cyprus made a post on her Twitter account on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“April 24th: We commemorate and honour our Armenian brothers, massacred by enraged Muslim crowds in Asia Minor, and kneel before the sacrifice of unarmed innocent people, women, children, and the elderly”, she said.

Cyprus condemned and recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Reporting by Ann Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration