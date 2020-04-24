‘We kneel before sacrifice of unarmed innocent people’ – former MEP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous representing Cyprus made a post on her Twitter account on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“April 24th: We commemorate and honour our Armenian brothers, massacred by enraged Muslim crowds in Asia Minor, and kneel before the sacrifice of unarmed innocent people, women, children, and the elderly”, she said.

Cyprus condemned and recognized the Armenian Genocide.

