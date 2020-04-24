Cyprus remembers and honors victims of Armenian Genocide – President Anastasiades
15:20, 24 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Cyprus is supporting the efforts for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the international community, President Nicos Anastasiades said in a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetuated [sic] by the Ottoman empire. Cyprus remembers the victims of this abhorrent crime and honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the genocide by the international community. #1915NeverAgain” he tweeted.
Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | AMP Version