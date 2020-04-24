Knesset member again urges Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Yesh Atid party’s office told Armenpress.

Yair Lapid also made a post on Twitter on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which says: “Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State”. The Knesset member made the same post also in Armenian.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Angela Hambardzumyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan