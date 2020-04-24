‘We owe fight for historical truth’ – Paris Mayor on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo says as long as the whole world has not recognized the Armenian Genocide and the denial is not criminalized yet, the humanity should continue the fight for the historical truth.

In an exclusive video message to ARMENPRESS, the Paris Mayor said this year the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is being held in exclusive quarantine conditions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “This is the reason that I had to cancel the annual reception at the Paris City Hall on April 24 for the Armenian community in consent with the two co-chairs of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) – Murad Papazian and Ara Toranian. I regret and I know that you all will understand that this is the imperative of being in line with the government decisions”, she said.

She said she will attend the traditional wreath laying ceremony of the CCAF at the Komitas Monument but with a narrow staff. “If this year we can’t properly pay a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims, regardless of all, we need to remember this national day of their commemoration. We owe them the fight for the historical truth as long as the genocide has not been recognized by the whole world and as long as the denialism is not criminalized in our country. I propose you to support and circulate like me the awareness-raising campaign launched the CCAF with the following title: “I stay at home, but I am being mobilized””, the Mayor said, expressing hope that next year it would be possible to meet at a commemoration ceremony in normal conditions.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan