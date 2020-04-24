Coronavirus: Number of recovered patients in Artsakh reaches 4

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus and has been discharged from hospital, the health ministry of Artsakh said.

“The patient is a resident of Artsakh’s Mirrik village, who was undergoing treatment in Armenia. The ministry of health of Artsakh thanks the Armenian partners and the medical staff of the St. Gregory the Illumintor hospital for the caring attitude and organization of the treatment process at a high level”, the ministry’s statement said.

A total of 8 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh so far. 4 have already recovered.

Currently 19 Artsakh citizens are quarantined.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed on April 12 a decree on declaring state of emergency in the country until May 12.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan