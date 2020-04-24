Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited on April 24 the Stepanakert Memorial to lay a wreath for the memory of the innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration