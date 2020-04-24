President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited on April 24 the Stepanakert Memorial to lay a wreath for the memory of the innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, the President’s Office told Armenpress.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:00 Coronavirus: Number of recovered patients in Artsakh reaches 4
- 14:48 ‘Commemoration of Armenian Genocide is important to all of us’ – Latvian MP issues message
- 14:46 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 14:17 ‘We honour memory of Armenian Genocide victims’ – NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian
- 13:55 Armenian community of Los Angeles launches televised, online commemoration programs on April 24
- 13:34 Let’s respect memory, let’s respect life – Mkhitaryan says on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 13:28 I share the pain of genocide of my Armenian brothers, says Djemal Pasha’s grandson
- 13:09 Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary commemorated in Jerusalem
- 12:50 People from all over the world can join Armenian Genocide remembrance remote, but united procession
- 12:42 France committed to fighting against denial: Macron sends letter to Armenian President
- 12:30 Congresswoman Judy Chu calls on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 12:24 Crime of genocide cannot be ignored – former Portuguese MP
- 12:01 ‘We are together in our prayers remembering Genocide victims’ – MEP
- 11:54 We all want recognition – Turkish-Armenian singer Sibil
- 11:51 President Sarkissian visits Armenian Genocide memorial
- 11:45 Recognition and just reparation by Turkey has no alternative – Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan
- 11:44 ‘I have no doubt that Turkey will eventually recognize reality of Armenian Genocide’ – Simon Adams
- 11:35 PM Pashinyan addresses message from Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary
- 11:19 Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Turkey remains a serious challenge – Bundestag MP
- 11:12 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 73 new cases in 24 hours
- 11:12 ‘Impunity leads to new crimes’ – Ukrainian Interior Minister on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 11:04 ‘I stay at home, but do not forget’: French MP’s message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 10:51 Same persons involved in both events – Italian writer on Armenian Genocide and Holocaust
- 10:41 Former MEP Charles Tannock urges to continue the fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 10:39 His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
11:57, 04.22.2020
Viewed 2613 times Police shut down access to Armenian Genocide memorial as precaution ahead of 105th anniversary
20:15, 04.17.2020
Viewed 2466 times Coronavirus spread remains under control in Armenia – PM Pashinyan
18:49, 04.17.2020
Viewed 2277 times EU to provide over 456,000 USD assistance to mitigate negative impact of coronavirus on agriculture
16:14, 04.17.2020
Viewed 2214 times All churches in Armenia to ring bells midday April 24 in honor of Armenian Genocide victims
19:14, 04.17.2020
Viewed 2078 times Armenia has high economic growth potential - Moody's