Armenian community of Los Angeles launches televised, online commemoration programs on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Armenian community of Los Angeles unified their efforts to launch large-scale television and online initiatives in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide on April 24th as the traditional mass gatherings are cancelled.

Many American politicians, including Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Adam Schiff, have joined the community and issued statements on the remembrance day.

Unified Young Armenians spokesperson Milena Mayilyan told ARMENPRESS that they are working with all community organizations to prepare the programs. The program will be aired on all local TV channels and online.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan