Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary commemorated in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Jerusalem on April 24.

Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook that this year the ceremony was held in humble conditions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“At 10:00 the bells of all the Armenian Churches in the Holy Land were rang. The bells of other Christian communities’ churches were rang as well. In Haifa, all the Christian communities rang their Church bells in solidarity with the Armenian Genocide”, he said.

Thereafter, wreaths were laid to the monument of the Armenian Genocide on behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian Youth Organizations.

At the end, Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan addressed the participants.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan