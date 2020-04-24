People from all over the world can join Armenian Genocide remembrance remote, but united procession

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 90000 people have already sent text messages to participate in the virtual procession to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the traditional mass procession to the memorial is cancelled. The government introduced a new initiative whereby people from all around the world can send an SMS and their names will be screened on the pillars of the memorial in the evening of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media that people in Armenia can send the SMS with their names to the number 1915, while people in other countries can send it to the number 00 374 33 19 15 00.

Participants are asked to send only one name in a single SMS, and if possible use Armenian letters. Five messages can be sent from the same number. The cost of one SMS from Artsakh and Armenia has been symbolically set at 1 dram, while in other countries standard tariffs apply.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan