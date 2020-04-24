France committed to fighting against denial: Macron sends letter to Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Mr. President,

Dear friend,

On this remembrance day of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I am sending my best brotherly and friendly greetings to you and the Armenian people.

On April 24 France remembers the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople which marked the beginning of the Genocide. Today France is more than ever committed to protecting the memory of the victims, fighting against denial and learning a serious lesson from the pages of that tragic history.

Last year my country, in accordance to my assumed commitment, declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Deeply respecting the instructions given by the current health situation I decided that this year as well this day should be marked in Paris, with a brief ceremony, at the presence of the French government members.

This heritage and joint memory serve as a base for such a unique relationship between our countries. The coronavirus pandemic facing the whole world today brings new healthcare, economic and social challenges to all of us. But we will resist all those challenges together. And I am confident that France and Armenia will act jointly in the international circles for the benefit of more effective multilateralism and newly-established solidarity.

Whatever are the difficulties, Armenians can rely on the friendship of France. Adhered to its commitments France stands by Armenians in their dreams to achieve peace and prosperity.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan