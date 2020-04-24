Congresswoman Judy Chu calls on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Judy Chu has called on President Donald Trump to recognize the 1915 killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. With the recognition, the repetition of such events will be prevented, Chu told the Voice of America.

Chu said she is proud to represent the Armenian community from Pasadena district in Congress. She said she knows the Armenian community and has seen how they have been struggling for the US recognition for many years.

“I have always been part of all pro-Armenian resolutions in Congress. When the Armenian Genocide resolutions passed both houses in Congress, I said that finally justice won. I will never forget that day. I will also never forget the tears of joy of Armenians who were present in Congress on that day, because we all had waited very long for that moment,” Chu said, referring to the passage of the resolutions in the US Congress in late 2019.

Congresswoman Chu said that this year she can’t physically be with the Armenian community to commemorate the Armenian genocide victims, but she is with the community in spirit.

“In terms of future actions, I think that we must work across the US to be sure that in all educational areas the history of the Armenian Genocide is taught and respective knowledge is passed on to future generations. Together with this, I highlight also Armenia’s democratic progress and establishment of peace in the region. I greatly highlight the continuation of the de-mining work in order to save lives in the future,” she said.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan