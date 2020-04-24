We all want recognition – Turkish-Armenian singer Sibil

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish-Armenian singer Sibil has expressed hope that a day will come when Turkey will recognize the Armenian Genocide.

She told ARMENPRESS that today, on April 24, as a great-grandchild of people who lost their family in 1915, she is bowing before the memory of the 1,5 million Armenians who were killed in the crime committed 105 years ago.

“May God rest their souls in peace. Every Armenian wants the world to know this story. The world must face the truth as soon as possible. We must wait for politicians to act. 105 years on, an agreement on recognition must be achieved through solidarity and such evil acts must never happen again,” she said.

“We are scattered all over the world, and in different sectors we must succeed and keep the name of Armenians high”.

She said the matter is a very delicate issue for Turkey. “I hope that the day will come when the Armenian Genocide will be recognized. We all want this,” she said.

Sibil thanked those Turks who risked their lives to shelter Armenians a century ago. This is how her great-grandmother survived the genocide.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan