President Sarkissian visits Armenian Genocide memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The President laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame.

