Recognition and just reparation by Turkey has no alternative – Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan issued a message on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, we commemorate the memory of our compatriots who were subjected to genocide 105 years ago in their historic homeland. 1,5 million men and women, elderly and children were murdered only because they were Armenian. This crime organized at the state level in the Ottoman Turkey was a crime committed not only against the Armenian people but against humanity. I am convinced that modern-day Turkey’s facing, recognizing and justly reparation of the fact of the Armenian Genocide has no alternative. As a people who survived and went through this calamity, we are committed to voicing on every occasion not only about the genocide committed against our ancestors, but also about other genocides that happened after it, in order not to allow the repetition of such crimes against humanity,” Mirzoyan said.

