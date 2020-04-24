‘I have no doubt that Turkey will eventually recognize reality of Armenian Genocide’ – Simon Adams

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Simon Adams, Executive Director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, has no doubt that Turkey will eventually recognize the reality of the Armenian Genocide, Mr. Adams said in an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS.

-In your opinion, 105 years after the Armenian Genocide, what should be the main task of advanced humanity in terms of achieving recognition, condemnation and preventing such crimes?

-We need to end genocide denial. Recognition of the historical reality of the Armenian Genocide is essential. Whether in Armenia 105 years ago or against the Rohingya in Myanmar today, understanding how and why genocide is perpetrated plays an essential role in preventing its recurrence.

-Whether the recognition by Turkey is possible taking into account that country's aggressive and denialist policy?

-There is no doubt in my mind that Turkey will eventually recognize the reality of the Armenian Genocide. Not just because the historical evidence is overwhelming, but because fewer and fewer governments around the world are prepared to help Ankara sustain the lie. The Turkish people themselves are also playing an essential role in exposing human rights abuses and coming to terms with past atrocities. An authoritarian government can delay this reckoning with history, but they can not bury it forever.

-What can the Armenian people expect in terms of fair reparation?

-I think that is a question best left to the governments of Armenia and Turkey. For me, the essential thing is to start a process of reconciliation between the two countries that is grounded in recognition of the reality of the genocide as a defining catastrophic event for the Armenian people.

-Are the recognition and Turkey's apology enough to restore the historical justice?

-My impression is that most Armenians don’t think of this issue between Armenia and Turkey in terms of possible reparations. What they seem to desire most is a recognition of the reality of the genocide as a precursor to a broader process of reconciliation between Turks and Armenians. But until the lie of genocide denial is confronted inside Turkey, it cannot be overcome.

Interview by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan