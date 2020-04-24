COVID-19: Armenia confirms 73 new cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. 73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. The three patients who died were aged 81, 84 and 87 and had underlying health conditions.

The total cumulative number of infections reached 1596, and the number of fatalities - 27.

69 people recovered in the past day, raising the total number of recovered patients to 728.

The number of active cases stood at 841 as of 11:00, April 24.

