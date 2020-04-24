Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Turkey remains a serious challenge – Bundestag MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the German Bundestag, chair of the German-Armenian forum Albert Weiler says the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is an important step on the path of preventing the future genocides.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, the German MP said the impartial study and recognition of the Genocide by Turkey remains a serious challenge, but he also praised the fact that the issue of the Genocide is no longer taboo within the Turkish society.

-Mr. Weiler, in your view, what is the task of the international community to recognize and condemn the Genocide perpetrated against the Armenian people 105 years ago?

-The recognition of the Genocide is an important step on the path to preventing the future generations, as well as is a mean to express our support to millions of Armenians. Unfortunately, the civil wars, refugee crisis, pain and exile still continue in many parts of the world. Each recognition must pursue a goal to eliminate the human sufferings.

-How do you assess the possibility of the recognition by Turkey?

-The impartial examination and recognition of the Genocide by Turkey still remains as a serious challenge. Till now the clear understanding of the injustice that happened in the past is still lacking within the Turkish leadership. However, I am happy that the issue of the Genocide is no longer taboo within the Turkish society. Courageous people criticizing this issue in Turkey deserve our respect and acknowledgment.

-What kind of reparation can the Armenian people expect?

-Currently the talk is about this: to urge Turkey to honestly and consistently face the past. There is no reconciliation and rapprochement without recognition. Understanding of own past and impartial examination: this is the best way for the joint future.

