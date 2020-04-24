‘Impunity leads to new crimes’ – Ukrainian Interior Minister on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“April 24 is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the day of commemoration and mourning for the millions of victims of 1915-1924. The tragedy is 105 years old. A tragedy which the world decided not to notice. But impunity leads to new crimes. Let’s remember, in order not to allow for it to happen again,” Avakov said on twitter.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan