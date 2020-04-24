Former MEP Charles Tannock urges to continue the fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of the European Parliament and the UK Parliament Charles Tannock calls on EU politicians, opinion formers in the UK to continue the fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“In spite of it being over a century ago, the passage of time has not erased the profound sense of injustice felt by Armenian people all over the world that the monstrous crimes committed 105 years ago by the ruling Young Turks of the Ottoman Empire, remains a wound that will not heal, and one that must be treated if Turkey is to come to terms with its dark past during World War I”, Charles Tannock said in an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS. “As a longstanding friend of Armenia during my 20 years as a British MEP and admirer of the achievements of its diaspora in the UK I hope and call on opinion formers in the UK as well as politicians across the EU to continue to support the worthy cause of recognition of the Armenian massacres of 1915 as an international humanitarian crime which would today be called genocide”.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.