Demand of Armenian Cause is universal and has no expiration date: President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan paid a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on April 24.

The President-elect also addressed a message on Facebook on this day:

“Dear compatriots in the homeland and the Diaspora,

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the civilized world is not only a unique assessment to the terrible hardships suffered by the Armenian people or a tribute to the memory of one and a half million martyrs. It first of all is a sense of responsibility to God and generations, instead of which, we for already 105 years are still witnessing a policy of denial. But the demand of the Armenian Cause is universal and has no expiration date.

We will surely continue the endless fight for the eternity of our people by further strengthening our united homeland where citizen will always have a complete sense of hope and conditions for security, self-realization and future. This is my and our vision.

We remember and demand”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan