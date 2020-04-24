‘April 24 has been symbol of Armenian national unity, discipline for many years’ – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. April 24 has been a symbol of the Armenian national unity, consolidation and discipline for many years, and today this symbol must be much stronger, much more visible, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address from the Tsitserenakaberd Memorial on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“This year we are marking April 24 in exceptional conditions. The new type of coronavirus has put us all in an unimaginable situation when the 55-year-old April 24 march of hundreds of thousands of citizens shall not be held in a bid to avoid the current epidemic. First of all, I would like to thank all our compatriots for their understanding of the government’s decision. Note that our compatriots are facing a similar situation in the Diaspora. Amid the ongoing crisis, we have tried to find an opportunity to ensure a greater coverage of April 24 events: this year millions of people from around the world will have the opportunity to attend the April 24 march that will take place in a virtual space. To participate in the march, you must continue to stay at home, and just send your name to the short number 1915, if you are in Armenia, and to +374 33 19 15 00, if you are abroad, which means that your names will be displayed from this evening until dawn on the pillars of Tsitsernakaberd Memorial”, the PM said.

The virtual march will start at 22:00 tonight. It will continue until dawn, and thousands of foreign nationals will have the opportunity to participate in it.