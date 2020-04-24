LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-04-20
LONDON, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 april:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.53% to $1509.50, copper price up by 1.70% to $5147.50, lead price down by 0.39% to $1656.50, nickel price up by 1.03% to $12089.00, tin price up by 1.28% to $15050.00, zinc price down by 2.35% to $1868.00, molybdenum price stood at $18298.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
