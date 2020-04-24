Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Lebanese President issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“The genocide committed against the Armenian people is the stigma on mankind’s conscious which always reminds us that the crime committed by man will last for as long as it remains unpunished. Justice is the only way of a humane world,” Aoun said.

